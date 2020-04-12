MP: Ex-CM Kamal Nath Demands Compensation For Victims After Ash Dam Collapses In Singrauli

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has demanded compensation for farmers in the State after the Sasan Ultra Mega Power Project in Singrauli breached on Friday evening, causing spillage on several acres of agricultural fields.

READ: COVID-19: Odisha Govt Writes To Centre Suggesting Measures To Ease Burden Of Power Sector

Heavy loss for farmers

सिंगरोली ज़िले में रिलायंस पॉवर प्लांट का एश डैम टूटने से आसपास के गाँव व बड़ी संख्या में किसान भाई प्रभावित हुए है।

उनकी फ़सले चौपट हो गयी है , उनके घर- मकानो में मलबा भर गया है।

1/2 — Office Of Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) April 10, 2020

In a tweet on Friday evening, he said that a large number of farmers near the power plant were affected due to the breaking of the Ash Dam, leading to the crops being destroyed and debris entering the house.

The former CM also demanded compensation for those affected and has called for an immediate and strict inquiry.

Two people have died and four others are missing after the flow of fly ash swept the area covering agricultural fields along the way. “The sludge flowed from the dyke and then mixed with a stream, which carried it further,” said K.V.S. Chaudhary, a senior bureaucrat in Singrauli district. This is the third ash leak in the district in the last one year.

सिंगरोली ज़िले में रिलायंस पॉवर प्लांट का एश डैम टूटने से आसपास के गाँव व बड़ी संख्या में किसान भाई प्रभावित हुए है।

उनकी फ़सले चौपट हो गयी है , उनके घर- मकानो में मलबा भर गया है।

1/2 — Office Of Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) April 10, 2020

READ: Madhya Pradesh HRC Writes To State Secy As 32 State Health Officials Test COVID Positive

Chaudhary added, "So far two bodies of an eight-year-old boy and a 35-year-old man have been recovered from the ash slurry, around seven km away towards the border with Uttar Pradesh. Four more persons including the boy's sister, 9, his mother, and the 35-year-three-year-old man's son are still missing. We are trying our best to find the villagers who have gone missing. Crops have also been damaged. We will ensure that compensation is given and the accountability is fixed."

READ: Shivraj Govt Seals Bhopal, Indore & Ujjain Amid COVID Rise; Kamal Nath Questions ESMA

Reliance Power said, "The break-in ash dump yard wall pushed the water leading to break in the boundary wall affecting some thatched houses and minor land parcel."

The firm added that the power operations will continue and that it will not be affecting the rescue work and the investigations in the incident.

READ: PM Modi Interacts With All States' CMs To Decide On Extension Of Nationwide COVID Lockdown