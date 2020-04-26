MP: Kamal Nath Distressed Over COVID-19 Situation; Urges Govt To Take Strict Measures

Taking an indirect jibe at the newly-formed BJP government in Madhya Pradesh, former Chief Minister Kamal Nath urged the state government to take stringent measures to fight the Coronavirus. Taking to Twitter, Kamal Nath apprised about the increase in cases in the state and further stressed on the lack of resources to fight the pandemic.

मप्र में पिछले एक माह में कोरोना संक्रमितो की संख्या पहुँची 2000 के पार व अभी तक 100 लोगों की मृत्यु,लम्बित सैम्पलो की पेंडेंसी का बढ़ता आँकड़ा पहुँचा 9000 के पार,यह सब आँकड़े बेहद चिंताजनक है।

वही दूसरी तरफ इन सबके बीच कोरोना से बचाव व सुरक्षा के लिये आवश्यक संसाधनो का अभाव,

The former chief minister further pointed out that there is a scarcity of medical equipments, testing kits in the state. He expressed concern on the poor health services, lack of adequate availability of ration for the common people and urged the ruling government to take strict measures.

मेडिकल उपकरणो का अभाव , टेस्टिंग किट की कमी , बदहाल स्वास्थ्य सेवाएँ की रोज़ सामने आ रही तस्वीरें , राशन की कमी , आमजन की परेशानी , इन सब मामलों पर भी स्थिति बेहद चिंताजनक होकर , इस दिशा में सरकार को कड़े कदम उठाये जाने की आवश्यकता है।

Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh

The number of coronavirus cases in Indore rose to 1,176 after 91 more people tested positive for the disease during the last 24 hours, an official said on Sunday. So far, 57 coronavirus patients have died in Indore, which has emerged as one of the COVID-19 hotspots in the country, district chief medical and health officer Praveen Jadia said.

Till now, 107 people have been discharged after recovering from the viral infection, he said. According to data analysis, the COVID-19 death rate in the district stood at 4.85 per cent till Sunday morning, which is higher than the national average. Curfew is in force in urban limits of Indore since March 25, after the first coronavirus case was found in the district.

Coronavirus situation in India

The total number of positive Coronavirus cases across the country rose to over 26,496, including 19,868 active cases of the virus. So far, 5,803 patients are cured/discharged while 824 deaths have been recorded, as per data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

