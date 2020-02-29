CM Kamal Nath Issues Loan Waiver Certificates To Farmers; Cites Drawbacks Of Former Govt

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday issued loan waiver certificates to the farmers and laid the foundation stone of development projects worth Rs 897 crore in Rau constituency of Indore district.

While addressing farmers, the Madhya Pradesh CM targeted senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and said, "When I came to power in the State, the treasury was empty. The state topped the list of farmers' suicide and unemployment."

"The number of industries which closed was more than the industries that were opened in the last 15 years. We want to create an identity of Madhya Pradesh but for that, we need to identify mafias first. The campaign against the mafia will continue and no one can beat me on that," he said.

He also hit out at the Central Government for the increase in the rate of unemployment stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier spoke of youth employment but now only talks about Pakistan.

The Madhya Pradesh state government decided to implement the loan waiver in phases. In the first phase, it said that it will waive loans of those farmers whose total outstanding is up to Rs 50,000. The second phase would waive off loans between Rs 50,000 and Rs 1,00,000, and the third phase loans between Rs 1,00,000 and Rs 2,00,000.

Reportedly the state government has said that it has waived loans up to Rs 50,000 of 21 lakh farmers in the first phase, however, several farmers who fall in the category of the waiver up to Rs 50,000 have not received their waiver. The failure of the Congress government in the state to fulfill its pre-poll commitment has stirred some discontent within the party as well. Recently, senior party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia hinted that he might be forced to hit the streets along with the citizens against his own party if the loan waiver promise is not fulfilled.

(With ANI inputs)