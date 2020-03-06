Kamal Nath Plans Emergency MP Cabinet Expansion To Keep Flock Together; Digvijaya Concurs

Amid the political turbulence in Madhya Pradesh over alleged 'horse-trading', on Friday, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh told the media that his party MLA Hardeep Singh has not resigned from the party. In addition, the Congress leader affirmed that there was 'no problem' within the Kamal Nath government.

Calling out BJP's alleged attempts to disband the Kamal Nath government, Digvijaya Singh said, "It is not Operation Lotus, but Operation Moneybag. Big, big bags (of money)." "There is no problem within the (Kamal Nath-led Madhya Pradesh) government. I came here after the chief minister asked me to," the Congress leader added.

Even as sources told Republic that emergency measures are being taken by the Kamal Nath government for the Cabinet expansion, Digvijaya Singh told the media that it would be done after the Budget session of the Assembly. On Thursday night it was reported that out of the four supposedly missing Congress MLAs from Madhya Pradesh, Hardeep Dang had already handed over his resignation.

Madhya Pradesh political turmoil

On March 5, SP MLA Rajesh Shukla and BSP MLA Sanjeev Kushwaha said that they had not received any offer from the BJP to switch sides and that they are still backing the Kamal Nath government. On Thursday, top sources of Republic TV had stated that some Congress MLAs from MP had reached Bengaluru and that there was a possibility that 14 MLAs might resign from the government.

On Monday, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had alleged that BJP leaders Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Narottam Mishra were offering bribes of Rs 25-35 crore to Congress MLAs in order to bring down the Congress government in the state. Congress had won a slender majority in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections in 2018. In the possibility that 14 MLAs resign from their seat, the Madhya Pradesh government will not be able to survive the trust vote. In 2018 Assembly results, Congress, which won 114 seats in the 230-member Assembly formed the government with the support of four Independent MLAs and two BSP MLAs and a legislator from the Samajwadi Party (SP). The BJP had secured 109 seats in the state Assembly

(With agency inputs)