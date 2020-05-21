Kamal Nath Refutes Allegations Of Not Fulfilling Promises Made To Farmers, Challenges BJP

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath has refuted allegations levied by the current BJP-led government in Madhya Pradesh for not fulfilling the promise of farmers' loan waivers. The former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister has claimed that he is being falsely accused and that there is a list of almost 25-26 lakh farmers' loans which were waived off.

Speaking to ANI, Nath said that those who have been involved in scams themselves, see a scam happening everywhere and remarked that he needs a stamp of approval from the farmers and 'not from anyone else.' The senior Congress leader, whose government was recently overthrown and Jyotiraditya Scindia and his faction defected to the BJP, highlighted that in the first instalment the Kamal Nath government had waived off farm loans while the second instalment was due on March 31 which the BJP hindered and now are complaining.

"They should waive off farm loans themselves now that they are in power," Kamal Nath told ANI.

'Take action, if they have any proof'

Nath also challenged the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led administration in the state to take action against him if they have any proof of him not fulfilling the promises made to farmers. Furthermore, he highlighted that farm loan waivers will stay a relevant issue even in the upcoming state elections, adding that the farmers will give the BJP the answer they 'deserve' in the elections and by-elections ahead.

The former CM also criticised Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his government for playing politics over the issue of migrant workers who are wanting to return to their homes in Madhya Pradesh amid the Coronavirus forced lockdown.

Image Credits: PTI