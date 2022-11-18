'Kamal Nath Reminds Me Of Muhammad Ghori': Narottam Mishra On Temple-cake Controversy

Amid massive controversy over a `temple-shaped' birthday cake with a portrait of Lord Hanuman prepared for Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath's birthday celebrations, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra compared former Chief Minister to Muhammad Ghori and Rahul Gandhi to Mahmud Ghazni. Recently, Kamal Nath got embroiled in controversies after cutting a cake that had Lord Hanuman’s picture.

Madhya Pradesh's Home Minister Narottam Mishra said, “Kamal Nath makes me remind of Muhammad Ghori and Rahul Gandhi of Mahmud Ghazni.”

Lashing out at former MP's Chief Minister Kamal Nath and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Narottam Mishra said, “These people claim to be Sanatani and then cut a temple-shaped birthday cake which had a picture of Lord Hanuman. The reprehensible heinous act of demolishing temples and idols was done by Muhammad Ghori and Mahmud Ghazni. Both Congress leaders remind me of them.”

“Congress needs to change its mindset. Do not become an electoral Hindu. Rahul Gandhi did not go to any temple in his entire Bharat Jodo Yatra. However, after reaching Madhya Pradesh, he created a new controversy. You create these controversies on the basis of religion deliberately. Just two days back, he was chanting hymns (Bhajan) while wearing shoes. Stop abusing religious beliefs," Narottam Mishra remarked. Mishra further said that Rahul Gandhi did not visit any temple during the entire yatra but would visit the temple in Madhya Pradesh as there are assembly elections in 2023.

'Insult of Hindu Sentiments': BJP

On Thursday, BJP took a swipe at former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath for cutting a `temple-shaped' birthday cake during the celebrations. The incident occurred on Wednesday, November 16 when the followers of Kamal Nath felicitated him with a tricolor temple-shaped cake ahead of his birthday at his Chhindwara residence in Madhya Pradesh.

The Congress workers justified their action by claiming that the cake was in the shape of the 121-feet Hanuman Mandir that leader built in Chhindwara before becoming the Chief Minister.

BJP termed the incident as an insult to crores of Hindus. BJP IT-Cell head Amit Malviya remarked, "Former MP CM and senior Congress leader Kamalnath runs a knife through a four-tiered, temple-shaped cake, with a saffron flag and image of lord Hanuman on top. During elections, he had claimed to be Hanuman bhakta (devotee) and is now insulting crores of Hindus by denigrating their deity."