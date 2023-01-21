'Hisab Liya Jayega': Kamal Nath Warns Officers And Police Ahead Of Madhya Pradesh Polls

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath has made a controversial statement ahead of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections scheduled to take place this year. The Congress leader was addressing a public gathering in Niwari where he threatened the state officers and police saying that 'Acha Hisab Liya Jayega' as elections will take place in eight months.

"I want to say to everyone that there are elections after eight months. Remember that. Do not fear, be aggressive," Kamal Nath told his supporters at a public gathering in Madhya Pradesh's Niwari. "In eight months, we will take 'Hisab' from officers and police. The officers and police should hear this with open ears, ‘Acha Hisab Liya Jayega'," the former Madhya Pradesh CM said.

'This shows undemocratic mindset of Congress': BJP slams Kamal Nath

Speaking to Republic over Kamal Nath's 'Hisab Lenge' remark, BJP national spokesperson said, "This shows the undemocratic mindset of the Congress party. This is not the first time, Kamal Nath has made this (kind of) statement. In august 2021, he at that time also, threatened officers and the administration saying ‘Dekh lenge’. And now he is saying ‘Hisab Lenge’. Kamal Nath has once said- ‘Aag Laga do’. This shows the undemocratic mindset that the Congress party has. This is the direct attempt to intimidate the officers."

"If this is the way they behave outside the power and if by mistake they come to power, what will they do with the administration and officers?" Poonawalla questioned. He said that the people of Madhya Pradesh should keep people like Kamal Nath away from power.