Kamal Nath Unfazed Over Criticism On Cutting Temple-shaped Cake; 'BJP Is Bereft Of Issues'

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath remained unfazed even as he was criticised by BJP leaders for cutting a temple-shaped cake on Tuesday. During his visit to his hometown Chhindwara, his supporters celebrated his birthday, which falls on November 18, in advance. The controversy arose when a video of him cutting the cake, which had a design of Lord Hanuman on it, at his residence went viral. Speaking to the media on Friday, Nath who is the president of Congress' state unit contended that BJP was raking up this as it is bereft of issues.

Kamal Nath opined, "Whatever happened is in the video. I don't want to comment on useless things. BJP is raking up such an issue because they have no other issue to raise. This shows their mentality. They are bereft of issues. The people of Madhya Pradesh understand everything."

MP | Whatever happened is there in the video, I do not need to give any clarification on this. BJP does not have any issue so they are raising such points. The people of Madhya Pradesh understand everything: Former MP CM Kamal Nath on cutting temple-shaped cake on his birthday pic.twitter.com/EoNGBr6CLt — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) November 18, 2022

'Insult to Hindu sentiments'

Coming down heavily on his predecessor earlier, MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan dubbed this incident an 'insult' to Hindus. He observed, "These people are just show-offs, as they have nothing to do with the devotion to the god. This is the same party that was against the construction of Ram Mandir, now when they released that this might affect their vote bank so now they remembered Hanuman Ji. Who puts Hanuman Ji's picture on the cake? They even cut the cake which is clearly an insult to Hindu sentiments and Sanatan tradition. Society won't accept it".

Meanwhile, his Cabinet colleague Narottam Mishra lashed out at Nath as well as Rahul Gandhi. The MP Home Minister said, “These people claim to be Sanatani and then cut a temple-shaped birthday cake which had a picture of Lord Hanuman. The reprehensible heinous act of demolishing temples and idols was done by Muhammad Ghori and Mahmud Ghazni. Both Congress leaders remind me of them".

“Congress needs to change its mindset. Do not become an electoral Hindu. Rahul Gandhi did not go to any temple in his entire Bharat Jodo Yatra. However, after reaching Madhya Pradesh, he created a new controversy. You create these controversies on the basis of religion deliberately. Just two days back, he was chanting hymns while wearing shoes. Stop abusing religious beliefs," he added.