Kamal Nath's Son Nakul Claims 'Not Scared Of COVID' At A Chindwara Rally As Cases Rise

In a blatant violation of COVID restrictions, Chindwara MP Nakul Nath on Wednesday, claimed he was not scared of COVID or section 144. Addressing a packed rally in Chindwara, the ex-CM's son said that that particular event had been delayed due to the onslaught of COVID-19. Madhya Pradesh has imposed strict COVID restrictions amid the rise of COVID cases.

Kamal Nath's son says: 'Not scared of COVID'

"First Kamal Nath govt fell, then COVID's 1st wave came. Then 2nd, and now 3rd is going on. But how long could I postpone this meeting? When I told party officials to arrange for this meet, they said 3rd wave of COVIS is going on and section 144 has been imposed across Chindwara. I don't fear COVID or section 144. I just want to meet my party workers," said Nakul Nath.

MP's COVID restrictions

Issuing new COVID guidelines on January 6, MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan urged people to 'remain careful to prevent the COVID-19 infection'. As per the new guidelines, the number of people in wedding ceremonies has been capped to 250, funerals attendees capped at 50. A night curfew has also been imposed from 11 PM to 5 AM. Schools have been allowed to operate with 50% attendance and all big fairs have been cancelled.

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 8,52,644 on Wednesday after an addition of 7,597 new cases, while the death toll increased by five to reach 10,552, a health department official said. The positivity rate stood at 9.8 per cent as against 9.7 per cent recorded on Tuesday, when the state had registered 7,154 infections. Madhya Pradesh's recovery count rose to 7,98,119 after 3,069 people were discharged from hospitals during the day, leaving the state with 43,973 active cases.

Indore and Bhopal, the two worst coronavirus-hit cities in Madhya Pradesh, registered 2,047 and 1,341 cases, respectively, during the past 24 hours, he added. With 77,414 samples examined during the day, the number of tests conducted so far in MP went up to 2,49,87,095. A total of 10,81,59,532 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in MP, including 1,99,363 on Wednesday, an official release said.