Kamala Harris' Ancestral Village In Tamil Nadu Celebrate Her Swearing-in As US Vice Prez

As Kamala Harris scripted history on Wednesday by becoming the first women Vice President of the United States, her ancestral village in Tamil Nadu celebrated the momentous occasion with fervour. People in Thulsendrapuram village, the native village of Harris' mother, were seen applauding and hooting while Harris was taking oath. The locals of the village also held her posters and burned firecrackers.

Kamala Harris' ancestral village celebrates

One of the locals of the village said, "I am very proud and excited because our Kamala Harris is becoming the first Vice-President of US. We are together watching her swearing-in ceremony. Right from the morning people were performing puja in temples."

READ | Biden Inauguration LIVE Updates: POTUS Says 'time To Move Forward', Leaders Congratulate

US Vice President Harris was born to a Jamaican father and an Indian mother on October 20 in 1964, at Oakland in California. Her mother, Shyamala Gopalan, was born in Chennai before she moved to the US for further studies. Shyamala became a leading cancer researcher and activist. She was also the daughter of PV Gopalan, a high-ranking civil servant. Harris' father, Donald J Harris on the other hand is an economist who moved to the US from Jamaica. Harris is married to attorney Douglas Emhoff and has two children.

READ | Joe Biden Takes Oath As US President, Kamala Harris Sworn In As First Woman Vice President

Joe Biden & Kamala Harris takes oath

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were sworn-in on the steps of the Capitol as President and Vice President of the United States. Harris was sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor and Biden by Chief Supreme Court Justice John Roberts.

READ | 'No Time To Waste': Joe Biden Sends First Tweet As US President, Promises 'bold Actions'

While Biden will be revamping America’s stance on a range of issues including climate policies, immigration laws and even suspension of US-Mexico border wall construction, Biden has called it “a new day for America”. Even though the event was scaled down amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the 59th inaugural ceremony took place with officials wearing masks.

A new chapter begins today. Tune in now for #Inauguration2021 as @JoeBiden and I are sworn in to office and set our nation on a new path forward. https://t.co/U1RQ98R6Ka — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 20, 2021

READ | UK PM Congratulates Joe Biden And Kamala Harris, Says 'I Look Forward To Working With You'