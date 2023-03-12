Kanchan Gupta Quashes Rahul’s UK Claims; Says ‘He Is A Habitual Absentee In Parliament'

Kanchan Gupta, senior advisor to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, took on Rahul Gandhi and slammed the leader for portraying the wrong image of India on foreign land. Responding to the Wayanad MP’s allegations that parliamentary participation has been denied to the Opposition in the country, Gupta quoted the government’s data and said that Rahul Gandhi is a habitual absentee in Parliament.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, Kanchan Gupta said, “I don’t want to wade into the politics of this. But all I want to say is that the running theme of the speeches he made in London and Cambridge is that the Opposition is not allowed to speak in India. This is absurd because both inside and outside Parliament, the Opposition in India has had a free say.”

“Rahul Gandhi in fact said that he is not allowed to speak, but during his nationwide yatra, he spoke to the media every few hours. He has also claimed that parliamentary participation has been denied to the Opposition, however, according to the data it has been revealed that Rahul Gandhi is a habitual absentee and does not participate in the debates. His attendance in the Parliament is way below than national average,” he added.

Decoding the Congress leader’s claim that democracy is dying in India and he is upset about the fact that America and Europe are not only taking note of it but is also doing nothing about it, Gupta said that he is trying to spread a myth about the country across the globe. He further stated that if democracy would have died in India, then Congress would not have won the recent Himachal Assembly elections.

Controversy stoked by Rahul Gandhi in UK

Ruining India’s image on the world stage, Rahul Gandhi while speaking at one of the events organised by Cambridge University claimed that democracy in India is under a ‘brutal attack’ and the Opposition leaders are being denied their right to freedom of expression.

“The reason the (Bharat Jodo) yatra became necessary is that the structures of our democracy are under brutal attack... The media, the institutional frameworks, the judiciary, Parliament is all under attack and we were finding it very difficult to put the voice of the people through the normal channels,” he said.

Accusing the BJP-led central government, Rahul Gandhi said that the Spyware Pegasus was injected in his phone and the intelligence officers even warned him about the same. "I had Pegasus on my phone. A large number of politicians had Pegasus on their phones. I have been called by intelligence officers who told me, ‘Please be careful about what you are saying on the phone because we are sort of recording the stuff’,” the Congress scion had said.