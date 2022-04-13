Kanchan Gupta Says TN Teacher Accused Of Forced Conversion Should Be 'jailed For Life'

A video has gone viral on social media exposing an instance of forced conversion in Tamil Nadu. Reacting to the incident, Senior Adviser to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Kanchan Gupta took to Twitter and said that a teacher in a Tamil Nadu government school tried converting a class 6 child to Christianity.

Expressing outrage over the incident, Gupta questioned if "conscience is nonexistent". He opined that teachers forcibly trying to convert students should be jailed for life.

A teacher in a Tamil Nadu Govt school tried to convert a class 6 child to Christianity. Is conscience nonexistent now? Such teachers should be jailed for rest of their lives.

I went to a mission school. Such criminality was never heard of ever, not even a whiff. — Kanchan Gupta 🇮🇳 (@KanchanGupta) April 13, 2022

Kanyakumari District Collector says probing incident of forced conversion

The alleged attempt to forcibly convert a class 6 student to Christianity took place in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari district. The parents of the student have lodged a complaint and a probe has been initiated.

According to sources, the teacher, Beatrice Thangam, teaches at a government school in Kanyakumari. Thangam had allegedly spoken ill of Hindu religious texts and brought up Bible reading in class. The student has claimed that the teacher attempted the same in other classes as well while speaking ill about the Bhagavad Gita and hailing the Bible.

Meanwhile, the District Collector of Kanyakumari has informed that a probe is underway.

"Probe is on relating to forcible religious conversion; department-related action will follow. The teacher has been suspended as of now," the District Collector said.

'Those guilty should be punished as per law': AIADMK spokesperson

Speaking to Republic Media Network, AIADMK Spokesperson Kovai Sathyan said that teaching religious texts are not a part of the curriculum. He added that late CM J Jayalalithaa had introduced an anti-conversion bill during her tenure in 2002. Sathyan slammed the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government and claimed that there is a spate of conversions happening in the state.