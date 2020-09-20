Kangana Ranaut Has 'special Message' On Uddhav Govt & BMC's Reply To Her 2cr Damages Claim

Kangana Ranaut had a comparatively subtler message for Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation after the latter filed a response in court over her plea seeking damages over her property demolition. Tagging it as ‘special message’, the actor invoked the rule book about the civic body being obliged to give a 15-day notice before carrying out any demolition. The rules mandated the municipal authorities being liable to provide compensation in case of the violation of this rule.

Kangana Ranaut’s ‘special message’ for BMC

Kangana Ranaut shared a text on her Instagram stories about the Municipal Laws about the Demolition of Structures as per the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888, Section 351.

“Demolition of building structure can be done only after giving 15 days notice to affected person- If Municipal Corporation violates procedure while demolishing building, but the structure is totally illegal, some compensation can be awarded and in all cases where such compensation is awarded the same should be invariably recorded from officers who have acted in violation of the law,’ it noted.

The BMC had submitted an additional affidavit in the Bombay High Court, terming the claims made by Kangana Ranaut in her plea seeking Rs 2 crore damages as ‘baseless and bogus’. The civic body reiterated its claims that ‘unlawful alterations’ had been carried without the requisite permissions.

Kangana had submitted a petition in the HC on September 15, seeking damages of Rs 2 crore, calling the demolition of a portion of her office in Bandra’s Pali Hill as ‘illegal.’

The actor’s property that served as the office of her production house Manikarnika Films had been razed amid high drama as she was on her way to Mumbai from Manali on September 9. The demolition had been carried out after a 24-hour ‘stop work notice’ had been pasted at the property, citing ‘illegal alterations.’ In her plea, Kangana accused the BMC of taking a premeditated decision with ‘malafide intentions’, even before rejecting her response to the notice.

Kangana’s lawyer had also highlighted how BMC had performed the demolition despite the Supreme Court staying all demolitions till September 30. Kangana and the Shiv Sena (which is at the head of the BMC as well the Maharashtra government) are locked in a nasty and destructive conflict with neither appearing keen on backing down in one of the most heated narratives running parallel to the Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian death cases.

