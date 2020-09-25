Kangana Ranaut Vs Shiv Sena: Bombay HC Pulls Up BMC Over Office Demolition; Read Details

In the ongoing Kangana Ranaut versus Shiv Sena row over property demolition, the Bombay High Court on Friday pulled up the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), controlled by Shiv Sena, and asked them to submit pictures and proof of the illegal construction. Kangana Ranaut's lawyer on Friday argued that none of the photographs that BMC has taken show any erection or alteration work in the office.

A division bench of Justice SJ Kathawala and Justice RI Chagla adjourned the hearing on the matter till September 28. Shiv Sena's spokesperson Sanjay Raut reacted on Friday and said, "The action was taken on illegal construction. We have nothing to do with this. People call Mumbai POK and this was shocking for the pride of Maharashtra. People were to be alarmed by all this."

Ranaut's lawyer, senior counsel Birendra Saraf told the bench on Friday that when the civic body served a demolition notice, only some waterproofing work was going on and she had the requisite permissions for it. "Notwithstanding the fact that there has never been any illegal work carried out, the portions that the BMC has said to be ongoing illegal construction, existed prior to when the illegality was allegedly detected," Saraf said.

He also pointed out that the photos submitted in court by the BMC on Friday did not have any digital time stamp but only a note dating them to September 5. The court asked senior counsel Aspi Chinoy, who appeared for the BMC, to ask the BMC officer who took the photos to submit his phone to the court, so that it can be ascertained when the photos were taken. "We will be examining whether this work was an ongoing work," the court said and asked Ranaut's lawyer to inform, on the next date, whether all demolished portions existed in the same form in January 2020.

The court also noted that the BMC in its affidavit had said that Ranaut had changed the position of the entrance of the ground floor, but many more things on the ground floor were demolished. "What we are thinking is, how was the ground floor demolished if there is no ongoing work there. The only thing shown is that the position of the entrance gate is changed, there is no ongoing work shown on the ground floor.

"Whatever they have alleged in the affidavit regarding the ground floor, is all already done (in the past). So how was the ground floor demolished," it asked. Saraf said the entire action was malicious, which was proved by the fact that the BMC took action after Ranaut made some critical remarks about the Maharashtra government.

Kangana’s property at Pali Hill, that served as an office of her film production house Manikarnika Films had been razed amid intense drama as she was on her way to Mumbai from Manali, on September 9. The action was taken amid her sharp exchanges with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut as her strong statements against the Mumbai Police in the Sushant Singh Rajput case and alleged Bollywood-drug mafia nexus had sparked a controversy.

About the case

Ranaut, in her plea filed in the HC on September 9, sought that the demolition carried out by the BMC at her Pali Hill bungalow be declared illegal. She subsequently amended her plea to demand Rs two crore as damages from the civic body and its officials. In her plea, she alleged that the BMC had demolished the bungalow out of personal vendetta, since she had made some comments adverse to the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government.

