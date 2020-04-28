Kangra Police Share Interactive Memes To Spread Awareness Amid COVID-19 Scare

As India is under lockdown until May 3, Kangra Police is sharing memes on their Facebook page showing different animations to caution people against buying anything from vendors who do not wear masks. The interactive images are taking the internet by a storm with netizens lauding the efforts of police authorities to educate people about the precautions to keep in mind while buying essentials especially during the times of COVID-19 pandemic. As of April 28, India has recorded at least 29,451 cases of coronavirus with 939 fatalities.

Since the best-suited methods to prevent the further spread of the disease include wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing and personal hygiene, Kangra Police is posting these memes with the caption 'no face cover, no sale'. All the images have incorporated the regional dialect of the people for their better understanding and relatability. One of the Facebook users commented under the post to express gratitude towards the service of policemen and also lauding "amazing efforts" to spread awareness.

Internet users united in the comment section to "salute" the service of Kangra police and called them "best". One Facebook user wrote, "Jai Hind Kangra police" while another called the meme "perfect". Many internet users used GIFs and stickers on social media to express their laughter over the meme. A netizen even wrote, "Good message" under the Facebook post of Kangra Police.

'Yamraj' walks on Andhra Pradesh roads

While Kangra Police kept their interaction to aware people confined to social media, the local police in Andhra Pradesh incorporated students from scouts and guides to dress up as the God of death, Yamraj and his assistants and walk around and create awareness. People across the world are taking in unique methods to urge people to remain indoors and practice social distancing to flatten the curve of coronavirus. The administration in Rajam town ramped up its efforts and on April 28, one student personified as Yamraj walked on the streets and cautioned people against the deadly disease of COVID-19.

According to reports, these students even raised slogans to create awareness about the precautionary measures that people must take in the wake of the pandemic. The reason behind carrying out this campaign was that just two days ago before Srikakulam district was considered a green zone, at least four people in the region tested positive of coronavirus.

