JNU Sedition Case: Kanhaiya Kumar To Face Trial From April 3 After Delhi Govt Gives Nod

In a massive development, the Delhi government on Friday has given its assent to the Delhi police to try CPI(M) leader Kanhaiya Kumar for the 2016 sedition case, as per sources. DCP Pramod Kushwaha has confirmed that the police have been given the nod by the Kejriwal government. The trial is set to heard from April 3 by a Delhi court. Kumar, the then-JNUSU president was charged for raising seditious slogans in the JNU campus.

Delhi Police asks new Kejriwal govt to allow it to prosecute Kanhaiya; CM throws hands up

Kejriwal govt allows prosecution of Kanhaiya Kumar

Earlier on February 20, the Delhi Police requested the Delhi Government to give clearance so that they could take further action on Kumar's sedition case. In a letter to the Delhi Home Secretary, the police requested the government to provide sanction so that they could prosecute him and others in the 2016 JNU Sedition case. Kumar is currently holding public rallies against CAA-NRC-NPR in Bihar.

A Delhi court had directed the Delhi government to file a status report by April 3 on the issue of sanctions to prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar and others in the sedition case. While hearing the case, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Purushottam Pathak had also directed the Delhi Police to send a reminder to the city government seeking requisite sanctions to prosecute Kumar. Soon after, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had said that he will ask the department concerned to take an 'early decision' on the prosecution sanction even though he did not have 'a say'.

Delhi CM Kejriwal to seek "early decision" on Kanhaiya Kumar's JNU sedition case

Sedition case against Kanhaiya Kumar

The Delhi police charged Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid, and Anirban Bhattacharya for raising 'anti-national slogans' during an event organized in JNU campus in February 2016. This event had allegedly been organized to mark the hanging of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru. After being arrested on 12 February, Kumar was granted bail for six months on March 2, 2016.

"He's a Bihar boy": Prashant Kishor's interesting take on Kanhaiya Kumar

Kumar is one of the 10 main accused who has been chargesheeted under the setions 124A (Sedition), 323 (Voluntarily causing hurt), 465 (Forgery), 471 (Using of a forged document), 143 (Unlawful assembly), 149 (Common object), 147 (Rioting) and 120B (Criminal conspiracy) in Janaury 2019. The police claimed that there were videos wherein Kanhaiya Kumar was seen leading a group of students, allegedly raising slogans like 'Bharat tere tukde honge, Insha Allah Insha allah'. Kumar, himself has maintained that the videos were doctored. The chargesheet was not taken cognisance of by the relevant court, as the Delhi government hadn't yet given sanction for it to be filed.

Multiple arrests made after Kanhaiya Kumar's convoy attacked