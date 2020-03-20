Kanika Kapoor Says Reports Of Parties 'completely Untrue', Raje Says Singer Was A 'guest'

Kanika Kapoor has denied that she attended parties in Lucknow, after confirming that she has tested positive for COVID-19. The singer’s statement, a Republic TV exclusive, came before former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje confirmed that she and her son Dushyant were a part of the party where Kanika was a ‘guest.’

When asked about testing positive for COVID-19, Kanika told Republic TV, “When I got fever, I myself called the authorities and said I want to do the test. I was asked to stay at home and self-quarantine if it was mild fever.” On being part of numerous parties in the last few days, and possibly infecting others in it, the Baby Doll artist replied, “I have not partied for months. This is completely untrue.” “I have my home. I am girl from Lucknow, I don’t have to go out. And have a big family, I don’t have to live in a 5-star hotel,” she added.

However, Raje had tweeted confirmed that she, her son Dushyant and his in-laws were part of the party where Kanika was a guest. Congress leader Jitin Prasada has also confirmed that he has put himself in self-quarantine.

Here's the post

While in Lucknow, I attended a dinner with my son Dushyant & his in-laws. Kanika, who has unfortunately tested positive for #Covid19 was also a guest.



As a matter of abundant caution, my son & I have immediately self-quarantined and we’re taking all necessary precautions. — Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) March 20, 2020

Reports early on Friday stated that Kanika tested positive for COVID-19. The singer herself took to Instagram to confirm it, stating that she is in quarantine now. She stated that she was screened at the airport 10 days upon her return home, but she developed symptoms, only four days ago.

Kanika added that she was feeling alright now.

As per reports, she is recovering at the KGMU Hospital in Lucknow.

Reports had claimed that the singer was a part of three parties in Lucknow, including one at a five-star hotel, and another thrown by a well-known politician. Six ministers, 3 former MPs, 2 current MPs, and 1 former CM were a part of the guest list. Reports also claim that the caterer and chef were not from Lucknow and they too could have been infected.

It is also being reported that the health officers are conducting tests near Kanika’s residence, a colony which houses 300-400 families. The entire area is being cordoned off from other public till March 23.

