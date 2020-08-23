Kanimozhi Seeks Suspension Of AYUSH Secretary For For 'imposing Hindi' On Doctors

DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi has written a letter to Minister of State (Independent Charge) for AYUSH, Shripad Yesso Naik urging him to immediately order an inquiry into the incident of "discrimination on the basis of language" by imposing Hindi language on non-Hindi speaking participants during a virtual training event conducted by Union Ministry of AYUSH. She also urged to take action on all officials who acted in a manner of discrimination towards the attendants of the webinar.

"I write this letter to bring to your attention an incident of the imposition of Hindi, in violation of our constitutional principles, which has taken place during a virtual training event/webinar conducted by the Union Ministry of AYUSH," read the letter by Kanimozhi.

"During the event, it has been reported that the Union Secretary to the Government, Ministry of AYUSH, has told non-Hindi speaking participants to leave the meeting if they did not understand Hindi and continued to speak in Hindi," she added.

My letter to the Honorable Union Minister @shripadynaik on the reported hindi imposition.#StopHindiImposition pic.twitter.com/Wzlib2f9fl — Kanimozhi (கனிமொழி) (@KanimozhiDMK) August 22, 2020

Kanimozhi demands inquiry:

She also stated that the issue was reported in various newspapers and also surfaced on social media.

"I urge you to immediately order an inquiry into the abovementioned incident and take actions against all officials who have acted in a manner discriminating our fellow citizens on the basis of language. Furthermore, I urge you to direct the officials in your ministry to make sure that all the official events are conducted in English and wherever Hindi is used, corresponding translation in English be provided for the same," the letter said.

"Further, I would like to remind you about the promise made by the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on 7th August 1959 on the floor of the Lok Sabha that as long as the non-Hindi speaking states require English as an associate language, it will continue for an indefinite period," she stated.

She also appealed to suspend the Secretary of the AYUSH Ministry, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha who she claimed perpetrated the discrimination.

The statement of Secretary of the Union Ministry of AYUSH Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha that non Hindi speaking participants could leave during a Ministry’s training session speaks volumes about the Hindi domination being imposed.This is highly condemnable... 1/4#StopHindiImposition — Kanimozhi (கனிமொழி) (@KanimozhiDMK) August 22, 2020

Govt should place the Secretary under suspension and initiate appropriate disciplinary proceedings. How long is this attitude of excluding non Hindi speakers to be tolerated ?



2/4 — Kanimozhi (கனிமொழி) (@KanimozhiDMK) August 22, 2020

(Image credit: PTI)

