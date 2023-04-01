Kanjhawala Hit-and-drag Case: Police To File 800 Pages Chargesheet Citing 120 Witnesses

Delhi police are to file a chargesheet against seven accused in the Kanjhawala hit and drag case, in Rohini court on Saturday. In the 800 pages chargesheet, the police have invoked murder, destruction of evidence, conspiracy and other sections against the accused.

According to the police, on completion of the investigation, a chargesheet of about 800 pages has been prepared with around 120 witnesses cited. Four accused namely Manoj, Mithun, Krishan and Amit have been implicated under sections related to murder, destruction of evidence, conspiracy and other sections. On the other hand, police have invoked destruction of evidence, criminal conspiracy and other sections against accused Ashutosh and Ankush.

"On completion of the investigation, chargesheet of about 800 Pages has been prepared with around 120 witnesses cited in the present case. On the basis of the material/evidences collected during the investigation, to the best of capabilities, sufficient material has come on record to prosecute accused persons," Delhi police said in a statement.

"The accused persons Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Manoj and Mithun are in judicial custody and Ashutosh and Ankush Khanna are on court bail," police said, adding that the chargesheet is being filed in the Court of Ms Sanya Dalal, MM, Rohini Courts, Delhi for judicial verdict/trial.

Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case

The Kanjhwala hit-and-drag case is related to a 20-year-old girl named Anjali Singh who was riding a scooter and was found dead on the street after allegedly being hit and dragged for several kilometres by a car driven by five youths in Outer Delhi’s Khanjawala area. Anjali was killed in the early hours on January 1 after her scooter was hit by a car which dragged her for 12 kilometres from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala.