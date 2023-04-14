Kanjhawala Hit And Run: Accused Were Aware Of Girl's Body Under Car, Says Delhi Police

Despite having ample opportunity to save the victim, the accused intentionally dragged her with the car, which led to her death, claimed Delhi Police on Thursday in connection with the Kanjiwala hit-and-run case.

"The accused persons had ample opportunity to save the victim, but they intentionally and knowingly dragged her with the car so that she was killed," said Delhi Police in the charge sheet. Delhi police's statement came after recording a statement by the sole eyewitness of the incident, who narrated how the incident took place and how the accused reacted.

In the chargesheet, Delhi Police have also mentioned the reasons for the section of murder that has been put against the four accused who were present in the car at the time of the incident. The police also outlined that the accused were aware that a body was under their car and that they could have saved her.

'Accused were aware of girl's body under car,' says Delhi Police

Based on the investigation, it was found that the offence was committed in two parts. "Firstly, when the accused person hit the victim, and secondly, when the accused person moved the car backwards and forward and then further dragged the victim for a very long distance by the offending vehicle," it mentioned.

"When the accused persons dragged the deceased by vehicle, then the guilty intent became clear, and the knowledge part has been established by the fact that accused persons stopped the offending vehicle just after travelling about 500 to 600 metres from the place of the incident, and two accused persons who were sitting in the rear seat of the vehicle and one other person from the front seat (driver side) came out of the vehicle and checked whether the victim was still stuck under the car or not," it added.

Four accused booked under murder charge

The incident occurred on the intervening nights of December 31, 2022, and January 1, 2023. A 20-year-old girl was hit by a moving car and dragged under the vehicle that dragged her to death. Four people who were sitting inside the car have now been booked by police under murder charges. " Hence, from the facts and circumstances, the offence U/S 302 IPC has been invoked against the four accused persons, namely, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Manoj Mittal, and Mithun, who were seated in the offending car at the time of the accident and dragged the victim a very long distance and detached the body of the victim about 13 KM from the place of the accident, which is Shani Bazaar Road, Krishan Vihar. Accordingly, Section 302 of the IPC is constituted in place of Section 304 of the IPC," as the Delhi police alleged in the charge sheet.