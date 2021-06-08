Kanpur: Bus Collides With JCB Loader Killing 16; PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex-gratia

At least 16 people lost their lives and 24 others suffered serious injuries after a passenger bus collided with a loader in UP’s Kanpur on Tuesday evening. Many of the injured travellers are said to be in critical condition.

The horrific accident occurred when a Kanpur-bound passenger bus owned by Shatabdi Travels collided head-on with an oncoming JCB loader and turned turtle. The incident took place in the Kisan Nagar area within the Sachendi police station limits.

IG Kanpur Mohit Agrawal, SP of Outer Ashtabhuja reached the spot with the heavy police force and helped in escorting the injured passengers to the local hospital. Speaking to the media outside the Emergency room, Agarwal said, “The bus was heading to Delhi from Lucknow when it collided with a JCB loader in the Kisan Nagar area of Kanpur. 16 people lost their lives in the incident, while others are receiving treatment at the hospital.”

Principal of the Medical College Dr RB Kamal said the first 10 people who arrived at the hospital were declared dead while the rest are being provided medical treatment and the doctors are examining other passengers who arrived later.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Home Minister Amit expressed deep sorrow over the road accident. Taking to Twitter, Shah offered condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the tragedy and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

उत्तर प्रदेश के कानपुर में हुआ सड़क हादसा अत्यंत दुःखद है। इसमें जान गँवाने वाले लोगों के परिजनों के प्रति अपनी संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ। ईश्वर उन्हें यह दुःख सहने की शक्ति दे। घायलों के शीघ्र ही स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूँ। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 8, 2021