Kanpur: CBIC Details Recovery Of Item With GST Of 28% Plus Cess From Pan Masala Company

Teams of the Income Tax department and the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) are carrying out multiple raids at Kanpur's famous pan masala company.

Srishti Jha

As the Income Tax department and the Directorate General of GST Intelligence's (DGGI) raids at a famous pan masala company in Kanpur is underway, authorities have shared details of materials recovered during the operation. Sources informed Republic TV that teams retrieved items with GST of 28% plus cess and cases of fake invoicing and fake credit were reported.

"Those involved were dispatching material without any invoices and e-way bills to record legitimate sales and purchases. 2-3 parties are involved in this. All the invoices we found were fake. Value of the item suppressed on most items," Vivek Johri, Chairman, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) detailed the ongoing raids in Kanpur. 

Income Tax Dept and DGGI recover cash worth Rs 150 cr 

The raids which are underway for the past 24 hours now have led to the recovery of cash worth crores and many other suspicious documents. As per the latest reports, cash worth around ₹150 crores have been recovered from the pan masala manufacturer and a transporter involved in transporting of goods followed by several counting machines, fake invoices, and many other items.

Reportedly, the pan masala manufacturing company evaded GST of crores of rupees by creating bills in name of fake companies. Also, four such vehicles have also been recovered from outside the factory. The name of the betel trader is yet to be revealed. 

Notably, the I-T raids have been connected to perfume trader Piyush Jain, who is also the brother of Samajwadi Party senior leader Pammi Jain. Earlier on Thursday morning, several offices and residences of Piyush Jain were raided by teams of the Income Tax department in Kanpur, Kannauj, Mumbai, and Gujarat. Along with that, his residence, factory, office, cold storage, petrol pump and many other establishments were raided. 

On December 18 the I-T department conducted raids at Samajwadi Party National Secretary and spokesperson Rajeev Rai's residence in Mau. Sources confirmed to Republic TV that Income Tax officials arrived in town during the early hours of Saturday and commenced searches at his home in the Sahadatpura area at approximately 7 am. After raids at Rajeev Rai's properties across Uttar Pradesh, SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav lashed out at the BJP-run Centre saying that the move was 'predictable' as 2022 UP polls are around the corner.

