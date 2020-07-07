Kanpur Encounter: Vikas Dubey Hiding In Forest Areas Of UP-MP Border, Say Sources

In the latest development in the manhunt for notorious gangster Vikas Dubey, sources in the Uttar Pradesh police have told Republic that the criminal, along with his associates are hiding in the forest area on the UP-Madhya Pradesh border. Sources said the gangster might possibly be hiding in areas close to Kalti, Jaloni, Umari, Raunpura and Bhind which is on a route that passes through dense forest.

The UP police is coordinating with the MP police and patrolling has been ramped up in areas around Bhind. Sources say that there is a chance Dubey and his group of associates may split up and go in separate directions to evade the police efforts to nab them.

The UP government has sought permission from Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh to send its own police teams to nab Dubey. While four teams will be sent to MP, six other teams shall go to Rajasthan. Police sources in a massive revelation have said that Dubey has broken legs and wears metal prosthetics in place of them.

On Tuesday, a report has been sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs on the Kanpur encounter where eight personnel of the UP Police were killed by gangster Vikas Dubey and his associates. As per sources, a report of every such major incident has to be submitted to the MHA. The report contains all details including the involvement of UP Police personnel.

Kanpur encounter

A police team was approaching to arrest Vikas Dubey, a history-sheeter facing 60 criminal cases in Dikru village under Chaubeypur Police station on the intervening night of July 2. However, as it was about to reach Dubey's hideout, bullets were fired from the rooftop of a building. This resulted in the death of Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra, three sub-inspectors, and four constables. Several other persons were injured in the incident as well. While two criminals were killed in the encounter, Vikas Dubey and his other associates managed to flee from the spot.

So far, four policemen have been suspended over allegations of leaking information to Dubey. An alert has been sounded for Dubey's arrest in all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh. The reward amount for Dubey's arrest has been increased by the police to Rs 2.5 lakh.

