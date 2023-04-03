Kanpur Fire: Fumes Still Coming Out From AR Towers, Blaze Control By Evening, Says Police

Fumes were still coming out from AR towers in Bansmandi area of Kanpur that was gutted in a massive fire four days ago. The fire inside the shops is being extinguished now and by evening it will completely be brought under control, said the police. Notably, on March 31 a massive blaze erupted in the AR towers near Hamraj market in which over 500 shops were gutted leading to a loss of about ₹100 Crore, according to agency reports.

“Fire is in control. Now, the fire inside the shops is being doused. By evening we might completely control the fire in the building,” said Addl DCP, West, Kanpur. Fire tenders are still at the spot.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Fumes still coming out from AR towers in Basmandi area of Kanpur that was gutted in a massive fire four days ago. Fire tenders are still at the spot. pic.twitter.com/aH9LMRwPFg — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 3, 2023

Kanpur inferno

A massive inferno broke out in the early hours of Friday, March 31 in Kanpur’s Bansmandi area at AR Tower near Hamraj Market, which left over 55 shops completely destroyed and led to a loss of over ₹100 Crore. A total of 15-16 fire tenders reached the spot to douse the fire. The AR tower was engulfed by fire and took control of the buildings present inside the Massod complex. Deputy director of the UP Fire Department, Ajay Kumar told ANI, "Efforts are still being made to extinguish the fire, for which hydraulic fire tenders are being taken from Lucknow along with army vehicles and fire tenders have also been sought from the surrounding districts of the city".

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak visited the spot and assured all possible help to the businessmen whose shops were gutted in the fire. While talking to reporters after visiting the site of the fire he said, “Our government stands with the businessmen in this hour. We will not leave them alone. The government assures all possible help to the businessmen."