Kanpur Man Comes Back From The Dead 2 Days After His Family 'buried Him'

Imagine someone coming back from the dead! In an absolutely strange incident, a man from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh came home two days after being declared dead and later buried by his family. This bizarre case occurred in the Colonelganj area of Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Back from grave

On August 2, a man named Ahmad Hassan from Colonelganj area of Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, went missing after arguing with his wife Nagma. The family filed a missing complaint at the Chakeri police station when he didn't return home for two days. Soon after filing the complaint on August 5, police found a body and the family was called in for identification. They identified the body as Ahmad Hassan and performed the last rites. However, 2 days later on August 7, Ahmad Hassan returned home. After returning home he was shocked to find out that he had been declared dead.

"Due to a verbal spat with my wife, I left home. On the way, a man helped me and I worked in a factory. I came back home on Friday after getting paid for my work. My house was locked when I reached home but my neighbours recognised me. They called the police and they brought me to the police station. On returning home, I found that I was declared dead. I came to know that a body (identified as me by my brothers) was buried. I am alive," said Ahmad Hassan.

Ahmad Hassan's wife Nagma, who was elated at the return of her husband, claimed that it was just a petty fight that led to this predicament.

"We had a small verbal spat on a petty issue. He was angry and left home in the evening. He did not come for two days. We lodged a missing complaint at the police station. The police found a body and asked us to identify. We could not recognise the body as the face was similar to my husband's. I was in doubt but his brothers confirmed that it was him. I am happy that my husband has come back and we all are happy," said Ahmad's wife, Nagma.

While the family is happy, the Chakeri Police of Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, have been left with a lingering question about the identity of the body whose late rites was performed by the family.



"A woman had lodged a missing complaint of her husband at the Chakeri police station. The woman's family members were asked to identify a body that was found by the police. They identified the body and performed the last rites. But he came back alive. We don't think that there is a need to take against family as they did it in confusion. We are now putting posters at various places to identify the buried man. I have asked SP West to confirm whether doctors have done DNA testing of the body or not while conducting the post-mortem examination," said Preetinder Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from ANI)