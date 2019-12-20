Kanpur MP Satyadev Pachauri Blames Opposition Over CAA Protests

Kanpur MP Satyadev Pachauri on Friday spoke to Republic TV over the on-going protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in Uttar Pradesh. Defending the act, he said, "The police have spoken to the Muslim community and assured them that the CAA is not against the Muslims who have Indian citizenship. It is not against any citizen who has Indian citizenship here. It is not made to remove anyone from the country." Further, the Kanpur MP slammed the opposition parties and said, "Not just the opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh, but all the opposition parties across the country are opposing the CAA and seeing their own profit in it."

Stone pelting in Gorakhpur

Another violence erupted in the State of Uttar Pradesh during the protest against the amended Citizenship Act. Several protesters and police personnel pelted stones at each other on Friday during a protest in Gorakhpur. A video of the incident went viral where protesters wearing skull caps were seen throwing stones towards the police. In retaliation, the policemen also threw stones towards the protesters.

Nationwide protests against CAA

Violent protests have been erupting across Assam, West Bengal, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh with university students being lathi-charged by the Delhi police after buses were burnt on Sunday. Protests have spread to more places like Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Puducherry, Patna in solidarity with the students of the Jamia Millia University. The university has condemned the attack and declared holidays after over 50 students were detained by police during the protests on Saturday. Along with it, the internet services have also been suspended across several states in the nation.

The CAA seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. Through this bill, Indian citizenship will be provided to the members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from the three countries to India till December 31, 2014, to put an end to them being treated as illegal immigrants in the country.

