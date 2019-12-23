The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Kanpur: Police Take Action Against Those Involved In Violence Over CAA

General News

Kanpur police detain two protestors amidst violence on CAA in the wake of violence outside Yateem Khana police chowki where vehicles were set on fire

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Kanpur police were seen detaining two protestors amidst violence on CAA. Anti-CAA protesters had set vehicles on fire outside Yateem Khana police chowki in Kanpur. Protesters had set two motorcycles, a jeep, and a tempo on fire and the police had to throw tear gas shells and use canes to chase them away. 12 policemen have been injured in the Kanpur violence so far and 5 protesters had been detained. In the wake of this incident, Kanpur police have vigilantly increased monitoring and police force and detained violent protestors.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SARYU RAI ON JHARKHAND POLLS
JAN KI BAAT 100% ACCURATE EXIT POLL
RAUT TAKES A STINGING JIBE AT BJP
POILCE NOTICE TO 163 LEADERS
PRAGYA THAKUR DELAYES FLIGHT
KL RAHUL & ATHIYA SHETTY SPOTTED