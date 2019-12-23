Kanpur: Police Take Action Against Those Involved In Violence Over CAA

Kanpur police were seen detaining two protestors amidst violence on CAA. Anti-CAA protesters had set vehicles on fire outside Yateem Khana police chowki in Kanpur. Protesters had set two motorcycles, a jeep, and a tempo on fire and the police had to throw tear gas shells and use canes to chase them away. 12 policemen have been injured in the Kanpur violence so far and 5 protesters had been detained. In the wake of this incident, Kanpur police have vigilantly increased monitoring and police force and detained violent protestors.