Kanpur Raids: Mian Malik Under IT Dept's Scanner, Cash-counting Machine Taken To His House

In the Income Tax (I-T) crackdown in the form of muti-city raids, on January 1, I-T officials conducted raids at perfume trader Mian Malik's residence in Kanpur. On December 31, Khusroo Malik, son of Malik Miyan, was detained during the I-T raids at the perfume trader's property in national capital Delhi. This comes amid the multiple raids being carried out to account tax evasion and stacked black cash.

Though the unaccounted materials, invoices and cash remain unknown, sources informed that a cash-counting machine was taken into the premises to calculate the tax evasion.

The I-T Department conducted multiple raids at 50 locations linked to perfume traders in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Mumbai on December 31. Reports suggest that the ongoing raids are linked to the Samajwadi Party (SP) as they were associated with Akhilesh Yadav's perfume launch earlier this year.

Top agencies carry out string of raids on numerous suspected violators

The raids are being carried out by central agencies on numerous suspected violators with linkages to local political leaders, amounting to a big embarrassment for Akhilesh Yadav's party. This adds to the string of crackdowns in Uttar Pradesh by authorities after the recent seizure of Rs.197.47 crore, 23kg of gold and offending goods of high value were seized from the premises of Kanpur-based perfume trader Piyush Jain.

However, the SP supremo has snubbed any connections with business traders whose properties have been raided, and deemed the ruling BJP as 'scared' ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh General Assembly elections.

Responding to raids, SP stated, "As soon as our respected National President Akhilesh Yadav announced the press conference in Kannauj, the BJP government started carrying out raids at the premises of SP MLC Pampi Jain. BJP's fear and anger are clear, People are ready to teach a lesson to BJP."

It also accused BJP of misusing central investigative agencies to gain dividends in the UP election that is due early next year. However, sources indicated that other perfume traders including Malik Mian are also being raided by the I-T Department.

Also, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said that the searches are being conducted by top agencies and officials based on intelligence inputs and it has no political motive.

