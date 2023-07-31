Kanpur Student Kills Friend With Knife Over Personal Dispute, Arrested

In a shocking incident, a student in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur killed his own friend with a knife due to a personal dispute. According to sources, soon after receiving the information, the police reached the spot and cordoned off the area.

The accused, identified as Paras Yadav, has been arrested. The police have also seized the murder weapon from the accused.

It has been learnt that the incident is at Prayag Vidya Mandir Inter College. The incident was reported under Bidhanu Police Station of ​​Kanpur.

(This is breaking news. More details will be added.)