Kanpur Trader Piyush Jain Who Stashed Rs 257 Crore To Be Produced In Court; See First Pics

In the biggest seizure in the history of the Central Board Of Direct Taxes, Rs 257 crore cash was recovered from the residence and factory of Kanpur-based businessman Piyush Jain on Sunday. The perfume trader was later arrested by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) on charges of tax evasion. Republic TV has now accessed the first visuals of Piyush Jain, while he was taken for medical examination. He will be produced before the Kanpur court today.

Initially, Rs 187.47 crore cash was seized from his factory in Kannauj and residence in Kanpur, pictures of which went viral on the internet. Apart from the hefty cash, the DGGI recovered unaccounted raw material such as sandalwood oil and finished products (perfumes) worth crores, from Jain's premises. The searches continued on the second day, leading to the recovery of Rs 257 crores cash in total.

When asked about the source of money, Piyush Jain reportedly told officials that he sold 400 kg of his ancestral gold. However, when he was asked about the jeweller or company to which the gold was sold, he had no substantial answer.

Piyush Jain's 'political links' under scanner

The perfume trader was also quizzed about three individuals with political backgrounds with whom he was in continuous contact for the last 4 months.

After Piyush Jain, four tobacco manufacturers are under the DGGI lens, who have financial dealings with the perfume trader. According to sources, the tobacco companies were making payments to Piyush in cash, who in return, was evading taxes. Two hawala operators are also under the lens as the recovered cash was properly packed as if it was meant to be delivered to specific people.

According to sources, Jain was unable to provide a satisfactory response to the questions regarding the heavy amount of cash in his possession.