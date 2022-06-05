Kanpur Violence: All Four Accused Sent To 14-day Judicial Custody By Uttar Pradesh Court

In a significant development in the Kanpur violence probe, four accused including key conspirator Hayat Zafar Hashmi were sent to 14-day judicial custody by an Uttar Pradesh court on Sunday. Republic confronted the prime accused over his alleged political links when he was being escorted from the Court in a police vehicle. However, Hayat Zafar Hashmi kept mum on Republic's questions.

"The four accused were presented before the court and we presented all documents. The court sent them to 14-day custody. We may ask for further remand," DCP Pramod Kumar told Republic.

Kanpur conspirator linked to Congress?

Hayat Zafar Hashmi, a local Muslim leader was identified as the main conspirator behind the clashes in Kanpur on Friday. The Kanpur police have alleged that Hashmi incited the people, which led to stone-pelting between two groups in which more than 30 people and police personnel were injured.

The leader is the president of a local Islamic organization called Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Fans Association and had called for a shutdown of the market in protest against BJP leader Nupur Sharma’s remarks on Islam. The forceful shutdown triggered an ugly spate of violence and stone-pelting, on a day when both the Prime Minister and the President were in the state.

According to reports, the mastermind of the Kanpur riots, Hayat Zafar Hashmi, is the former Secretary of Youth Congress. He is quite active on social media and has also shared photos with youth Congress leader Imran Pratapgarhi. Hashmi is said to have used his Facebook account to provoke nuisance several times. So far, nine cases have been registered against him for disturbing communal harmony. According to the police, Hashmi was also a part of violent demonstrations against the CAA and the NRC in the past.

Kanpur violence

Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur witnessed clashes on Friday in the wake of controversy that erupted following the alleged controversial remarks made by BJP national spokeswoman Nupur Sharma on a television show. In the clash that broke out in the Becongunj area of Kanpur on June 3, thousands gathered after Friday prayers and started pelting stones. The rift escalated following which bombs were hurled and stones were pelted which injured two people and a police officer as well. Within a few hours, the situation was brought under control, and security in the area was also beefed up between Yateem Khana and Parade crossroads.