Kanpur Violence: CCTV Visuals Of Rampant Stone-pelting Accessed | WATCH

In the latest development in the Kanpur violence, Republic TV on Monday accessed another exclusive CCTV footage pertaining to the June 3 incident. The visuals accessed by Republic clearly indicate the heavy stone-pelting being carried out by a huge mob.

Throughout the course of the video, stones can be seen flying all over the screen, towards the end of which, a huge crowd of people can be seen approaching the shops and hurling bricks and stones at the shutters.

Kanpur Violence: Police releases posters of 40 stone-pelting suspects

Earlier today, the state police released a poster that has snips from the CCTV footage of as many as 40 suspects that took part in the June 3 incident. The police have urged the people to reach out to them on the telephone number mentioned in the poster if they have any information regarding the suspects that would facilitate their identification and subsequent arrest. The informants' identity would remain concealed and protected, the police have assured.

The Kanpur Police Commissionerate has set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the violence. Formed by Kanpur Commissioner of Police Vijay Singh Meena, the SIT will be headed by DCP South Sanjeev Tyagi, who will be assisted by Additional DCP (West) Brajesh Srivastava, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) (Anwarganj) Akmal Khan, ACP (Colonelganj) Tirpurari Pandey, along with an inspector and two sub-inspectors.

"The posters will be displayed everywhere. If required, posters with photographs of such accused will be put up in different parts of the city," said Meena while addressing a press briefing earlier in the day. " We want to send out a strong message. These rioters will be identified," CP Vijay Singh Meena had further said.

Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur witnessed violent clashes on Friday, June 3, in the wake of a row that erupted following the alleged controversial remarks made by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma. In the clash that broke out in the Becongunj area of Kanpur on June 3, thousands gathered after Friday prayers and started pelting stones. Four accused, including key conspirator Hayat Zafar Hashmi, were sent to 14-day judicial custody by an Uttar Pradesh court on Sunday.