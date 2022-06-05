Kanpur Violence Conspirator Hayat Zafar Hashmi Had Congress Links; Was Booked In 9 Cases

Hayat Zafar Hashmi, a local Muslim leader who was identified as the main conspirator behind the clashes in Kanpur on Friday, has been arrested by the police. He is among the 40 accused named in the FIR in the stone-pelting case.

Several people were injured in the violence that occurred in the Beaconganj area after Friday Namaz when perpetrators created a ruckus over BJP leader Nupur Sharma's remarks against Prophet Mohammad. A total of three FIRs have been filed in the case.

The Kanpur police claimed that Hashmi incited the people, which led to stone-pelting between two groups in which more than 30 people and police personnel were injured. He was detained on Saturday for interrogation.

Hashmi, who is the president of a local Islamic organization called Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Fans Association, had called for a shutdown of the market in protest against Nupur Sharma’s remarks on Islam. The forceful shutdown triggered an ugly spate of violence and stone-pelting, on a day when both the Prime Minister and the President were in the state.

Kanpur conspirator linked to Congress?

According to reports, the mastermind of the Kanpur riots, Hayat Zafar Hashmi, is the former Secretary of Youth Congress. He is quite active on social media and has also shared photos with youth Congress leader Imran Pratapgarhi. Hashmi is said to have used his Facebook account to provoke nuisance several times in the past.

So far nine cases have been registered against him for disturbing communal harmony. According to the police, Hashmi was also a part of violent demonstrations against the CAA and the NRC in the past.

The police have so far arrested 24 people in connection with the June 3 clashes, including Hayat Jaffar Hashmi, Javed Ahmed Khan, Mohammad Rahil, and Mohammad Suffian.