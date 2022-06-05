Kanpur Violence: Drones Deployed To Monitor Sensitive Areas & Rooftops Days After Clashes

In order to ensure a proper law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, drones have been deployed for surveillance and monitoring activities days after violence rocked the city. In the visuals, it can be seen that Kanpur police officials have launched air surveillance by flying drones to monitor the roofs of the houses across the sensitive areas.

Drones Used to Monitor Sensitive Areas in Kanpur

The steps have been taken in view of the clashes that were witnessed in Kanpur on June 3. After the incident, non-stop search operations by the Kanpur Police are underway. Drones have been used for monitoring purposes because the police had received information that bricks and other materials have been kept on the roofs of many houses which were used during the riots.

4 accused of Kanpur Violence sent to 14-day judicial custody

In a significant development in the Kanpur clashes probe, all the four accused including key conspirator Hayat Zafar Hashmi were sent to 14-day judicial custody by an Uttar Pradesh court on June 5. Republic Media Network confronted the prime accused over his alleged political links when he was being escorted from the Court in a police vehicle. However, Hayat Zafar Hashmi kept mum on the questions.

"The four accused were presented before the court and we presented all documents. The court sent them to 14-day custody. We may ask for further remand," DCP Pramod Kumar told Republic TV.

According to reports, the mastermind of the Kanpur riots, Hayat Zafar Hashmi, is the former Secretary of Youth Congress. He is quite active on social media and has also shared photos with youth Congress leader Imran Pratapgarhi. Hashmi is said to have used his Facebook account to provoke nuisance several times. So far, nine cases have been registered against him for disturbing communal harmony. According to the police, Hashmi was also a part of violent demonstrations against the CAA and the NRC in the past.

Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur witnessed clashes on Friday in the wake of controversy that erupted following the derogatory religious remarks allegedly made by BJP national spokeswoman Nupur Sharma. In the clash that broke out in the Becongunj area of Kanpur on June 3, thousands gathered after Friday prayers and started pelting stones. As per reports, more than 10 police personnel from the Kanpur's Collector Ganj area were severely injured during stone-pelting. Now, Kanpur Police Commissioner has announced that the properties related to the rioters will be seized or demolished.

Image: Republic World