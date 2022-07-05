Kanpur Violence: Key Accused Who Funded June 3 Incident Nabbed By Uttar Pradesh Police

In a key development in the violence that took place on June 3 in Kanpur, the key accused was nabbed by the Uttar Pradesh Police on July 5. Accused of funding the violence, Haji Wasi was held near Amausi airport in Lucknow while he was trying to escape. His eldest son, Abdur Rahman, was held in the same matter a day ago.

Prime accused in Kanpur violence arrested

Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Anand Prakash Tiwari said that Wasi’s location was found in and around Lucknow. Following Wasi’s location, he was arrested near Amausi airport, he added. “The accused has been taken to Kanpur and is being questioned. He will be produced before the court and further action will be taken in accordance with the court’s directives,” the officer noted.

With this, the number of arrests has reached 61. Earlier, posters were stuck with snips from the CCTV footage of the suspects who took part in the law and order incident all across Kanpur. The police had urged the people to reach out to them on the telephone number mentioned in the poster if they have any information about the suspects that would facilitate their identification and subsequent arrest.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is probing the violence. Formed by Kanpur Commissioner of Police Vijay Singh Meena, the SIT is headed by DCP South Sanjeev Tyagi who is assisted by Additional DCP (West) Brajesh Srivastava, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) (Anwarganj) Akmal Khan, ACP (Colonelganj) Tirpurari Pandey, along with an inspector and two sub-inspectors.

Kanpur violence

Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur witnessed violent clashes on Friday, June 3, in the wake of a row that erupted following remarks made by BJP leader Nupur Sharma over which she's been suspended from the party. The clashes were witnessed after a group of protesters forced the closure of shops in the Beconganj area after the Friday prayers. However, the shopkeepers refused to close their business for the day. This led to a scuffle between the protesters and the business community. In the stone-pelting that ensued, civilians including policemen were injured.

Image: PTI