Kanpur Violence Key Conspirator Zafar Hayat Hashmi's Police Custody Extended By 2 Days

Produced before the court on Friday, the key conspirator in the June 3 Kanpur violence, Zafar Hayat Hashmi's police custody was extended by 2 days. During the hearing, the Police alleged Hashmi's links with the Popular Front of India (PFI) and the Students’ Islamic Movement of India (SIMI). However, the same was denied by Hashmi.

Earlier, there were reports that Hashmi was linked to the Congress party. He was said to be the former Secretary of Youth Congress. There were also pictures of him with Youth Congress leader Imran Pratapgarhion circulating on social media, where he is quite active.

Kanpur violence

President of a local Islamic Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) - Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Fans Association, Hashmi, was leading the bandh against now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s inflammatory remarks. On the said date, a group of protesters forced the closure of shops in the Beconganj area. However, the shopkeepers refused to comply. This paved way for clashes and subsequent stone-pelting in the area. In the incident, 6 people were injured which also included policemen.

On June 4, the Kanpur Police registered three first information reports (FIRs) against more than 1,000 unknown persons. While around a dozen are in the police custody being interrogated, the total number of people arrested so far stands at 54, which besides Hashmi includes, Javed Ahmed, state president of the NGO; and Mohammad Rahil, a member.

Meanwhile, the police have pasted posters across Kanpur of the suspects who took part in the law & order incident all across Kanpur. The police had urged the people to reach out to them on the telephone number mentioned in the poster if they have any information about the suspects that would facilitate their identification and subsequent arrest.

They are also looking into the funding of the 'grand-conspiracy', which as per many eyewitnesses, seemed to be 'preplanned' with protestors armed with stones and pistols.