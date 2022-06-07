Kanpur Violence Main Accused's Wife Reveals Cleansing WhatsApp Groups Used For Bandh Calls

The wife of Hayat Zafar Hashmi, a local Muslim leader who was identified as the main conspirator behind the Kanpur violence, on Tuesday questioned the probe by Uttar Pradesh Police. Speaking to Republic Media Network, she also made a shocking admission.

"The police are hiding their truth. They failed in maintaining law and order. They should be asked why they didn't stop the matter before it flared up?" Zara Hayat said.

Zara also revealed that she removed several people from the WhatsApp group which was allegedly linked to the clashes. "I exited the WhatsApp group because police are picking up people from the group. I removed some children and youth. I also removed Hashmi Ji."

The police are currently probing the role of Zara Hayat in the June 3 clashes. According to the details pertaining to the incident accessed by Republic TV, cops have found much important evidence against Hashmi's wife. On Monday, Police had noted that Zara was the admin of several WhatsApp groups, raising doubts over her involvement in the Kanpur riots.

Hashmi was arrested by Police on Saturday. He is among the 40 accused named in the FIR (First Information Report) in the stone-pelting case. Police claimed that Hashmi incident the people which led to stone-pelting in which over people and police personnel were injured.

Kanpur violence: 50 accused arrested; police to issue more posters of suspects

A total of 40 suspects have been arrested by police in connection with the Kanpur riots that broke out last week. On Monday, cops released a poster with pictures of 40 suspects.

Anand Prakash Tiwari, Joint Commissioner of Police, told Republic that more images of suspects will be put out. "So far, 50 people have been arrested and more are being identified with the help of the eye witnesses through the posters. We are trying to issue a few more photographs as we only want to ensure that no innocent is being targeted and people feel safe in town", he said.