Kanpur Violence: NCPCR Writes To CP Over Involvement Of Minors; Seeks Report Within 3 Days

In another major development in the Kanpur violence case, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights on Tuesday has written to Kanpur Commissioner of Police, IPS Vijay Singh Meena, to initiate an inquiry and a legal action against those who used minors for illegal activities during clashes of June 3; and has sought a report within three days.

In a letter to the Kanpur CP, the NCPCR stated, "The Commission has come across with a media report wherein it has brought to the notice of the Commission that a minor boy has surrendered in Colonanganj Police Station, Kanpur after the posters of accused involved in Kanpur violence of 3rd June 2022 have been released, on the basis of video footage, The report further indicates that the said minor boy is involved in stone-pelting as per his identity being matched with the video footage."

Meanwhile, in a recent update, the Uttar Pradesh police has arrested three Popular Front of India (PFI) members in connection with the violence. Earlier in the day, as the Kanpur police continued its crackdown on the rioters and arrested around 50 accused, the PFI claimed that mainly Muslim youths were being targeted by the police. PFI General Secretary Anis Ahmed claimed that the UP Police action was 'partial and biased towards one side'.

Earlier, Anand Prakash Tiwari, Joint Commissioner of Police, informed Republic that more images of suspects will be put out. "So far, 50 people have been arrested and more are being identified with the help of the eye witnesses through the posters. We are trying to issue a few more photographs as we only want to ensure that no innocent is being targeted and people feel safe in town", he said.

Kanpur violence

On June 3, Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur witnessed violent clashes after the alleged controversial remarks made by suspended Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma. In the violence that broke out in the Becongunj area, thousands gathered after Friday prayers and started pelting stones. Four accused, including key conspirator Hayat Zafar Hashmi, were sent to 14-day judicial custody by an Uttar Pradesh court on Sunday. Posters of rioters have been put up by the Uttar Pradesh Police across the city. The Kanpur police registered three FIRs against more than 1,000 unknown persons, out of which at least 50 persons have been arrested. The other people who have been apprehended include - Javed Ahmed, state president of a local NGO; and Mohammad Rahil, a member.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted in the case is looking for the funding sources used in the clashes. Moreover, police is also investigating a wider conspiracy in the case as they continue to hunt for - Zara Hayat, the wife of the main conspirator. She came under radar of the police after they found on June 6 that she was the admin of many WhatsApp groups, which raised suspicion of her role in the riots.