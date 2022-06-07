Kanpur Violence: Police & Rapid Action Force Carry Out Flag March; 50 Arrests Made So Far

In wake of the violence that rocked Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on June 3, police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) conducted a flag march as part of a confidence-building measure in the city. The initiative came in the backdrop of the clashes between two groups in the region over a market shutdown as part of the protest against a BJP spokesperson's anti-Islam remarks.

The police have so far made over 50 arrests in connection with clashes. As the investigation progressed along many angles, 12 people were arrested on Monday, June 6. The probe is examining the possibility of a larger conspiracy in the incident. The involvement of the wife of the main conspirator in the clashes - local Muslim leader Hayat Zafar Hashmi, who has been arrested is also being looked into by analysing her WhatsApp chats. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted in the case is also probing the funding sources pertaining to the incident.

Kanpur violence: Rioters came from different districts

As a response to the UP police's poster put out on June 6 of the 40 suspects involved in connection with the clashes in Kanpur on June 3, it has been revealed that the rioters converged upon Kanpur from different districts and localities in the state. The police received the information over the phone about the locations of the various rioters who came to Kanpur.

The SIT is also looking for the funding sources used in the clashes. Moreover, police is also investigating a wider conspiracy in the case as they continue to hunt for - Zara Hayat, the wife of the main conspirator, who has been nabbed by the police - Hayat Zafar Hashmi. She came under radar of the police after they found on June 6 that she was the admin of many WhatsApp groups, which raised suspicion of her role in the riots.

Kanpur clashes on June 3

The riots broke out in Kanpur on Friday, June 3, between two groups after one of the groups announced a market shutdown in protest against the remarks made by former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. The riots saw hurling of bombs and stone-pelting which left three people injured including a police officer.

The police on June 4, a day after the riots, filed 3 FIRs against over 1000 unknown persons out of which 50 have been arrested in connection with the incident. Hayat Zafar Hashmi, National President of local NGO Maulana Mohammed Ali (MMA) has been identified as the key conspirator. The other people who have been apprehended include - Javed Ahmed, state president of the NGO; and Mohammad Rahil, a member.

