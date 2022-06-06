Kanpur Violence: Police Releases Posters Of 40 Stone-pelting Suspects; Seeks Information

Days after violence broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, the police released a poster on Monday that has snips from the CCTV footage of as many as 40 suspects that took part in the June 3 law & order incident. The police have urged the people to reach out to them on the telephone number mentioned in the poster if they have any information about the suspects that would facilitate their identification and subsequent arrest. The informants' identity would remain concealed and protected, the police have assured.

"Want to send a strong message"

The Kanpur Police Commissionerate has set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the violence that took place in Kanpur. Formed by Kanpur Commissioner of Police Vijay Singh Meena, the SIT will be headed by DCP South Sanjeev Tyagi who will be assisted by Additional DCP (West) Brajesh Srivastava, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) (Anwarganj) Akmal Khan, ACP (Colonelganj) Tirpurari Pandey, along with an inspector and two sub-inspectors.

"The posters will be displayed everywhere. If required, posters with photographs of such accused will be put up in different parts of the city," said Meena while addressing a press briefing earlier in the day. " We want to send out a strong message. These rioters will be identified," CP Vijay Singh Meena had further said.

#40KanpurRioters | Kanpur violence: Pictures of 40 rioters released by Uttar Pradesh government.



Watch here-https://t.co/93BssrNyRS pic.twitter.com/Hx1eQ23pMc — Republic (@republic) June 6, 2022

Kanpur violence

The police on Saturday, June 4, registered three first information reports (FIRs) against more than 1,000 unknown persons, out of which 38 people have been arrested in connection with the incident. Among the arrested is the key conspirator Hayat Zafar Hashmi, National President of local NGO Maulana Mohammed Ali (MMA). Also, taken into custody are Javed Ahmed, state president of the NGO; and Mohammad Rahil, a member. Another person named Mohammad Sufiyan was taken into custody as well.

Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur witnessed violent clashes on Friday, June 3, in the wake of a vrow that erupted following remarks made by BJP leader Nupur Sharma over which she's been suspended from the party. The clashes were witnessed after a group of protesters forced the closure of shops in the Beconganj area after the Friday prayers. However, the shopkeepers refused to close their business for the day. This led to a scuffle between the protesters and the business community. In the stone-pelting that ensued, were injured including policemen.