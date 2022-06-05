Kanpur Violence: SIT Team Formed To Probe Case, Analyse CCTV And Call Records

In the latest development in the Kanpur Violence case, the Uttar Pradesh on Sunday formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the June 3 clashes which rocked the city. Teams have been formed to monitor CCTV footage as well as to investigate the case of a petrol pump giving petrol in an open bottle.

While the team of IPS Sanjeev Tyagi will investigate the whole matter and collect evidence, the team of Additional Superintendent of Police Rahul Mithas will identify all the accused by taking out the CCTV footage. At the same time, a third team will investigate the post of prime accused Hayat Zafar Hashmi and his associates, which went viral on social media. A surveillance team has also been deployed in the SIT to trace the call details for identification and search for those who assisted the accused.

As per Kanpur police commissioner Vijay Singh Meena, a total of 800 have been booked in the matter-- 18 persons were arrested on Friday and another six on Saturday. These include prominent names like local Muslim leader Hayat Zafar Hashmi, National President of local NGO Maulana Mohammed Ali (MMA) Jauhar Fans Association; Javed Ahmed, state president of the NGO; and Mohammad Rahil, a member.

A Special Investigating Team (SIT) has been formed to destroy the network of the accused and to check their mobiles, one more team has been formed. The formation of these teams will decide the progress of the investigation in this case: Kanpur CP Vijay Meena pic.twitter.com/jBNvd6pB72 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 5, 2022

Kanpur Violence accused sent to 14-day judicial custody

Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur witnessed violent clashes on Friday, June 3, in the wake of a row that erupted following the alleged controversial remarks made by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma. In the clash that broke out in the Becongunj area of Kanpur on June 3, thousands gathered after Friday prayers and started pelting stones.

Four accused, including key conspirator Hayat Zafar Hashmi, were sent to 14-day judicial custody by an Uttar Pradesh court on Sunday. "The four accused were presented before the court and we presented all documents. The court sent them to 14-day custody. We may ask for further remand," DCP Pramod Kumar told Republic.

Notably, Hayat Zafar Hashmi had called for a shutdown of the market on Friday in protest against the BJP leader's remarks on Islam. The forceful shutdown triggered an ugly spate of violence and stone-pelting, on a day when both the Prime Minister and the President were in the state.