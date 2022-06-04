Kanpur Violence: UP Minister Says 'CM Yogi Closely Monitoring Probe'; Assures Stern Action

In the wake of the clashes in Kanpur that broke out on Friday, Uttar Pradesh Minister of Minority Welfare Danish Azad Ansari claimed that the instant action from the administration helped in controlling the violence. In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, the BJP leader stated that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is closely monitoring the situation. He assured that strict action will be taken against the culprits.

"Today's Uttar Pradesh is known for the law and order and under the leadership of CM Yogi, we have maintained a perfect law and order situation in the entire state. Our police officers are keeping an eye on the Kanpur incident that happened yesterday. As soon as the incident started, the administration immediately brought the incident under control and now the investigation is on. CM Yogi has instructed detailed probe and is himself monitoring the situation. Strict action will be taken against those who are involved in this," said Danish Ansari.

Kanpur violence

Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur witnessed clashes on Friday in the wake of controversy that erupted following derogatory religious remarks allegedly made by BJP national spokesperson Nupur Sharma. In the clash that broke out in the Becongunj area of Kanpur on June 3, thousands gathered after Friday prayers and started pelting stones. As per reports, more than ten police personnel from the Kanpur's Collector Ganj area were severely injured during stone-pelting. Now, the Kanpur Police Commissioner has announced that the properties related to the rioters will be seized or demolished.

Those who allegedly forced traders to shut shops also clashed with police personnel who then used batons to disperse the mob. In the meantime, 18 people have been arrested so far in connection to the case. Heavy police presence is being maintained in the affected areas and additional reinforcement has been also sought by the police.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has reviewed the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh. He also sought detailed information on the clashes in Kanpur from CP Vijay Singh Meena. CM Yogi noted that violence and arson will not be tolerated in the state. He also asked Kanpur police to increase their patrolling. He further said that strict action will be taken against the misuse of social media.

(Image: Republic)