Kanpur Violence: UP Police Call It 'pre-planned Conspiracy'; 24 Arrests Made So Far

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday alleged that the Kanpur violence was preplanned and warned that if anyone tries to create chaos, they will not be spared. Kanpur Commissioner of Police Vijay Singh Meena said that 24 arrests have been made in the case.

"Some people tried to jeopardise the communal situation in Kanpur yesterday. Police took the action and the situation was brought under control. 18 were arrested yesterday while 6 were arrested today. 3 FIRs were filed. 36 identified so far," Meena said.

'Will probe PFI links; Gangster Act and NSA to be invoked,' says Kanpur CP

He said that four men involved in the conspiracy were identified, tracked and arrested. "We will investigate if they had any links with PFI. Action will be taken under Gangster Act and NSA and their properties will be seized," the CP said.

"No one will be spared. We are also looking into their criminal background. This conspiracy was hatched, it cannot be denied," Meena said.

Kanpur violence: 3 FIRs registered, 500 booked as cops stay alert

The UP Police booked 500 people for rioting and violence in Kanpur that left 40 wounded, officials said. Three FIRs over violence and rioting have been lodged against over 500 people.

The violence broke out in Nai Sadak, Pared, Yateemkhana area of Kanpur after Friday Namaz when some people tried to force shops to down the shutters over the alleged insulting remarks by BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, a police official said on Friday.

At least 40 people, including 20 police personnel, were wounded during the clashes, police said. The rioters clashed with police who used batons to disperse the mob.

According to police, the situation in the city was under control on Saturday, but a heavy police force has been deployed to prevent any untoward incident.