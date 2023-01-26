Last Updated:

WATCH: 'Kantara' Star Rishab Shetty Shares How He Learnt Hindi; Gives Special Message In Kannada

Superhit movie Kantara director-actor Rishab Shetty shared a story dating back to 2008 linked to Andheri, a Mumbai suburban, which improved his Hindi. 

Written By
Kamal Joshi

Kantara star Rishab Shetty Image: Twitter/Republic


Appearing on Republic Media Network's special 'Proud to be India' broadcast on the occasion of Republic Day 2023, superhit movie Kantara director-actor Rishab Shetty revealed the secret behind speaking good Hindi.

The actor shared a story dating back to 2008 linked to Andheri, a Mumbai suburb, which improved his Hindi. Shetty also disclosed that giving interviews following Kantara's release also enhanced his Hindi.

"The secret of my (good) Hindi is that in 2008 I used to work as an office boy in a production house in Andheri. I was the driver for a producer for three to four months. When I didn't get a proper salary, I returned back to my village," said Rishab Shetty.

"My Hindi also improved after giving interviews following the release of Kantara," the actor-filmmaker added while dropping a special message to Republic TV's viewers and his fans in Kannada. 

WATCH: Rishab Shetty's special message to fans in Kannada & secret behind good Hindi

When asked if he will do more Hindi movies, Shetty said, "Being a proud Kannadiga I want to do movies in Kannada if the content is universal then I release it in Hindi as well. The barrier of language is gone. Want to make content in Kannada, can make it global by dubbing."

He also said that there are audiences for commercial films as well as content-based films. "There should be a balance...The audience should be engaged," he said. 

The Kantara star said that a film is a great platform to showcase who we are as Indians. "It is important that people should know our culture; it is the responsibility of a filmmaker," he stated.

