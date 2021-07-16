Kanwar Yatra: Uttar Pradesh Govt In Talks With Kanwar Unions After SC’s Ultimatum

The Supreme Court of India asked the Uttar Pradesh government, to reconsider its decision allowing a limited number of Kanwar Yatris. The UP government further took up the matter with the Kanwar Yatra organisers who are responsible for organising the Yatra every year.



The Chief Minister’s Office on Friday issued a statement, in which the Chief Minister is quoted as saying "pandemic affects all equally, irrespective of faith, caste, or religion." In the statement, they requested Kanwar Sanghs to take a call to postpone the pilgrimage just like last year.

Earlier, the Chief Minister had said that he would hold talks with the Kanwar Sanghs and pursue them to take a call. "The officers should try to take decisions like last year by communicating with the Kanwar Sangh at the local level. Last year too, after talks with the administration, the Kanwar Sangh had announced the suspension of the yatra," UP CM Yogi Adityanath told ANI.

Uttarakhand, which is the major destination where Kanwar Yatris unite, has decided to not allow the pilgrims to enter the state this year citing the COVID-19 pandemic.



Supreme Court asks UP Government to reconsider its decision



Earlier today, the Supreme Court granted one last opportunity to the Uttar Pradesh government to reconsider its decision of holding 'symbolic Kanwar Yatra' amid the COVID-19 pandemic while stressing that the health of the citizens of India and the right to life is paramount.

A Bench of Justices Rohinton F Nariman and B.R. Gavai gave an ultimatum to the Uttar Pradesh government to either reconsider its decision or the court will pass orders on Monday. Earlier, the Supreme court of India took suo motu cognizance of the matter after the Uttar Pradesh government decided to allow the Kanwar Yatris to visit the state.



With the easing of the COVID-19 related restrictions, many states have allowed tourists to travel, consequent to which, overcrowding was observed in several places recently. Thus keeping in mind the hanging fear of the third wave, super spreader events are being avoided.



Confusion over Kanwar Yatra

The fortnight-long yatra which is set to commence on July 25 witnesses a large gathering of pilgrims from multiple states who head to Haridwar and several districts of Uttar Pradesh. Feared to be a potential superspreader event amid the impending third wave of the novel coronavirus, the Kanwar Yatra has come under the scanner. Earlier, Uttar Pradesh’s Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi has emphasised that COVID-19 protocols such as social distancing and compulsory wearing of masks will be followed during the Kanwar Yatra.





(With ANI Inputs)

Image: PTI

