Kanwariyas Showered With Flower Petals In Haridwar

Quick links:
Image: Twitter/@ANINEWSAP
Two days after Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami washed their feet to welcome them to Uttarakhand, kanwariyas were showered with flower petals in Haridwar on Friday.
On the orders of the chief minister, Haridwar District Magistrate Vinay Shankar Pandey and Senior Superintendent of Police Yogendra Rawat had flowers rained on the Shiva devotees from helicopters flying overhead.
#WATCH | Uttarakhand: District administration showers flower petals on kanwariyas, through helicopters, in Haridwar.— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 22, 2022
(Source: District Administration) pic.twitter.com/8i2l9F8Q3p
Shiva devotees at Bairagi camp, Shankaracharya Chawk, Har ki Pairi up to Upper Road were showered with flowers, an official release here said.
Dhami had washed the feet of kanwariyas on the banks of the Ganga near Damkothi on Wednesday. PTI ALM CK
(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)