Kanwariyas Showered With Flower Petals In Haridwar

Two days after Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami washed their feet to welcome them to Uttarakhand, kanwariyas were showered with flower petals in Haridwar on Friday.

On the orders of the chief minister, Haridwar District Magistrate Vinay Shankar Pandey and Senior Superintendent of Police Yogendra Rawat had flowers rained on the Shiva devotees from helicopters flying overhead.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: District administration showers flower petals on kanwariyas, through helicopters, in Haridwar.



(Source: District Administration) pic.twitter.com/8i2l9F8Q3p — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 22, 2022

Shiva devotees at Bairagi camp, Shankaracharya Chawk, Har ki Pairi up to Upper Road were showered with flowers, an official release here said.

Dhami had washed the feet of kanwariyas on the banks of the Ganga near Damkothi on Wednesday. PTI ALM CK