​​​​​​​Kapil Mishra Stands By His Comments, Says AAP, Congress Promoting 'Pak Agenda'

BJP leader Kapil Mishra, who stirred controversy via his Twitter on Thursday, January 23 spoke to Republic TV and stood by his comments claiming that there are 'mini Pakistans' in Delhi. He said that India will stand against these mini Pakistans and every problem will be solved on February 8. Mishra further exuded confidence in the fact that people from Sarita Vihar will not vote for Congress and AAP.

Kapil Mishra on his Tweet

Reaffirming his belief in the controversial tweet, Mishra said, “The parties that have never worked for the welfare of Delhi are encouraging places like Shaheen Bagh. They are creating mini Pakistans in Indralok, Cand Bagh and Shaheen Bagh. Manish Sisodia has given a statement that they stand with Shaheen Bagh. So, if you will do this, India will stand against you. Criminals like Amanatullah Khan and Shoaib Iqbal have been given tickets. The parties that promote Pakistani agenda in our country should understand that if you try to promote them, then India will stand against it. They will definitely stand.”

When asked about the allegations levelled on BJP for appeasement politics, Mishra further added, “Appeasement politics is happening at Shaheen Bagh. Appeasement happens when the people are rewarded for burning busses in NCR. What I am doing here is raising the opinions of the majority. If people think that they can annex our roads and cause inconvenience to everyone, without any questions, then I am sorry, we will not keep quiet.”

Talking about how people from Sarita Vihar are facing problems with the protests in Shaheen Bagh, the BJP leader said, “The people from Sarita Vihar are ready to find a solution for their problems. They don’t even need to raise their hands; their problem could be solved with a finger. Shaheen Bagh’s problem will be solved on February 8. The issue related to the burning of Turkman gate will also be solved on February 8. The people who think they can capture and block the roads in Chand Bagh and Indralok will also be solved. The appeasement politics that has been going on in the capital city to shelter anti-nationals will also be solved on February 8.”

Kapil Mishra’s tweet

BJP leader Kapil Mishra, on January 23 made a controversial statement regarding the upcoming Delhi assembly elections. He took to the microblogging website Twitter and said that February 8, the day the Delhi is going to vote, will be “India vs Pakistan”. After this comment, he took to Twitter again and replied to one of the comments saying that Delhi has housed small Pakistans in Shaheen Bagh, Indralok and Chand Bagh.

Talking about the Delhi elections Kapil Mishra had tweeted, “India and Pakistan will compete on the streets of Delhi on February 8.”

8 फरवरी को दिल्ली की सड़कों पर हिंदुस्तान और पाकिस्तान का मुकाबला होगा — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) January 23, 2020

