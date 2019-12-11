Kapil Sibal: Don't Make The Indian Republic A Jurassic Republic With Two Dinosaurs

In a fiery speech in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal attacked the government on how the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 (CAB) was unconstitutional and stated how the Narendra Modi Government was dividing people on the basis of religion. Sibal said that the "Bill is legally terrible and morally reprehensible".

'Morally reprehensible'

Quoting B.R. Ambedkar, Sibal stated how the two-Nation theory has not been adopted by the Indian National Congress - as suggested by multiple BJP members - during partition, but the government will be actually adopting the theory if the CAB is passed in the Upper House of the Parliament. Using B. R. Ambedkar's quote on BJP's ideological guru Veer Savarkar, Sibal stated how Savarkar, along with Muhammad Ali Jinnah advocated the two-Nation theory.

Mentioning his arguments against the Bill, Sibal stated:

that the Bill gives colour to the two-nation theory that religion can not be a factor in the acquisition of citizenship the three legal grounds on which a person can be the citizen of India, and how someone's religion cannot be a factor in the decision.

Raising the pitch against the government, he said that the government was trying to distinguish and target an individual and a community on the basis of a name, without actually naming it.

Addressing the Home Minister directly, Sibal said that Shah's statement on Muslims not being scared in the country was completely offensive since no Muslim in India is actually scared of the Home Minister. Sibal closed his speech by saying that "those who have no idea of India cannot protect the idea of India" and added that the government should not convert the Indian Republic into a jurrasic republic with two dinosaurs.

The CAB was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday and was tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Six hours were kept aside for the debate, where several members from various parties spoke for and against the Bill.

