Kapil Sibal Draws BJP Plot For 2024 Polls, Says 'burning Bengal A Trailer'

Rajya Sabha MP and senior lawyer in the Supreme Court Kapil Sibal alleged that 'communal violence' is on the table for the BJP as the 2024 general elections are closing near. He went on to call the recent violent incidents in West Bengal, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Gujarat during the occasion of Ram Navami a 'trailer.'

West Bengal's Howrah district, on March 30 and 31, saw incidents of violence after clashes broke out between two groups during Ram Navami festivities, with the BJP and the TMC trading barbs over it. West Bengal BJP unit has demanded an NIA probe and deployment of central forces to restore peace and investigate the case. Violence during Ram Navami festivities on Thursday, was also reported from Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Sibal alleged BJP plot ahead of 2024 polls

Taking to Twitter, Sibal said, "As we approach 2024. For the BJP, on the table: 1) communal violence 2) hate speech 3) baiting minorities 4) target opposition by the use of ED, CBI, and election commission. Trailer: Burning of Bengal, stoking communal violence in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat."

Union Minister during the UPA regime, Kapil Sibal, left the Congress party last year and with the support of the Samajwadi Party, he was uplifted to Rajya Sabha as an independent member. As a senior lawyer in the apex court, Sibal has been seen as a strong critique of the BJP-led NDA government. He also recently floated a non-electoral platform 'Insaaf' aimed at fighting injustice.

'Burning of Bengal'

The latest statement from the police officials, highlights that the situation in Howrah district's Kazipara area is peaceful and under control on Saturday, even as prohibitory order under CrPC Section 144 was still in force in the area. The interent services have also been suspended within the jurisdiction of Howrah Town, Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate and Barrackpore Police Commissionerate.

In wake of violence, Union Home Minister on March 31, spoke to West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose and took stock of the situation. He also spoke to West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar regarding the violent incidents in Howrah. Meanwhile, West Bengal BJP unit has written to the Home Ministry seeking NIA probe into violence in Howrah during Ram Navami celebrations.