Kapil Sibal On CAB: 'Even Hindu Community In Assam Is Uncertain About Its Future'

On Thursday, Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal took a jibe at the BJP saying that "even the Hindu community in Assam was uncertain about its future" after the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill in the Parliament. He claimed that the way in which the BJP brought in the CAB had instilled fear and uncertainty in the country. "Government must realise that the manner in which they brought CAB and the kind of fear that has been spread because of uncertainties, even the Hindu community for which they have brought this Bill are uncertain about their future," said Kapil Sibal.

Kapil Sibal alleged that the BJP government was 'playing with fire' by taking decisions and passing bills without allowing full-length discussions in select committees. "They did it in the 'note-bandi' when at midnight they announced something without realising its consequences and see where the state of the economy is today," he said.

"They did the same with GST without listening to the Congress party suggestions, they did it with Kashmir and see nothing is normal there," said Sibal. Kapil Sibal also said that the BJP government does anything it wants to just because it has an absolute majority. He said that a wise leader should ensure that before the bill is passed, people are prepared and onboard; however, BJP believes that they can persuade opposition parties after the passage of bills.

Unrest in North-East

A wide range of protests broke out in the North-Eastern states against the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) last week. Around 10 companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been moved to Assam to deal with the unrest. The Assam government on Wednesday decided to suspend all internet services in ten districts of Assam for 24 hours in the wake of the rising protests in the state. With increasing unrest in Assam and other northeastern states, the Indian Railways have also cancelled 12 trains in the state due to the 'Rail Roko Andolan'.

PM assures North-East protection

Pointing out the exemptions in the bill, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the Congress for instilling violence which is currently rampant in Assam and parts of Tripura. He assured the North-Easterners that their indigenous culture will not be affected by CAB and he appealed them to refrain from violence as the Centre was committed to their development. He further appealed Asam to put their faith in PM Modi. "I wish to assure Assam and its neighbouring states that your traditions, languages will not only be protected but will be enriched by the BJP," said PM Modi.

